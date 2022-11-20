Agribusinessman Duranta Biplob’s death was accident, not murder: PBI

The Police Bureau of Investigation has said the death of Duranta Biplob, a businessman in the agriculture sector and an Awami League leader, was an accident, not murder.

His family filed a general diary after he went missing on Nov 7 on his way from his farm, Sonamati Agro, in Keraniganj to his mother’s house in Mohammadpur. His body was found in the Buriganga river in Narayanganj on Nov 11.

His sister Shashwatee Biplob filed a murder case against unidentified people last week after a forensic doctor said a post-mortem examination indicated Biplob was killed.

The last known location on his mobile phone was the Muslimbagh area of Kamrangirchar, said Imrul Khan, Biplob’s brother-in-law.