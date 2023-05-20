    বাংলা

    4 arrested, alcohol recovered from a Dhaka rave

    Three officials from E-Cube Entertainment have also been named in a narcotics control case over the incident

    Published : 20 May 2023, 05:48 AM
    The Department of Narcotics Control, or DNC, has arrested four people and confiscated a large cache of foreign alcohol in a raid on a dance party in Dhaka’s Badda.

    The raid was conducted at the Nutmeg Field near a Sun Valley Swadesh Properties residence around midnight on Friday.

    The raid was conducted under the supervision of Inspector Md Abdur Rahim of the Khilgaon Circle, according to Md Masud Hossain, deputy director of the DNC’s Dhaka Metro South Office.

    The four arrestees have been identified as Md Azaharul Islam Molla, 38, Md Moinul Islam Chanchal, 30, Rustom Ali, 45, and Pierce Chishim, 24.

    DNC officers seized a huge cache of narcotics, including 76 bottles of foreign alcohol.

    A narcotics control case has been filed against the four, as well as fugitives E-Cube Entertainment CEO Drohi Rakshand, Manager Md Faisal, and DJ Producer Tahmid Rakib Atul.

