DNCC to plant 200,000 trees to reduce heat in Dhaka

The Dhaka North City Corporation will plant 200,000 trees in two years in a bid to cool the environment in Dhaka, Mayor Atiqul Islam said.

“I solicit the assistance of every neighbourhood. I look forward to receiving help from the teachers in schools and universities. This is to ensure that the trees and plants are not uprooted once they are planted. We should take care of the trees and plants and maintain them as an asset for our future generation,” the mayor said at an event at Dhaka University on Wednesday.

The DNCC and Adrienne Arsht-Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center signed a memorandum of understanding on Wednesday. Under the MoU, both organisations will jointly work to reduce heat in Dhaka.