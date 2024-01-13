BNP is hatching new conspiracy, awaiting Cambodia-like sanctions, says AL’s Quader

The BNP has started a new conspiracy to try and overthrow the government, says Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader.
The road transport and bridges minister spoke to the media after the new cabinet paid its respects at the mausoleum of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Tungipara on Saturday.
"The election boycotters have not retreated yet,” Quader said. “Today they [BNP] have started a new conspiracy to try and remove this government. They are looking at their foreign friends - when will Cambodia-like sanctions be imposed on the country?”
“Sheikh Hasina does not care about sanctions or visa restrictions. The Sheikh Hasina government's activities are being conducted on the principle of friendship with all, enmity with none.”
Commenting that the Awami League will deal with political opponents politically, Quader said, "Even amid the global crisis, the main goal of the Awami League government will be to implement the declared manifesto. Many obstacles may arise.”
“If someone creates terror, unrest, violence in politics, it has to be dealt with. The opposition parties will have to be dealt with through fair politics. Our political program will continue. We must handle political issues in the realm of politics.”
However, if things turn violent, everything will be done to manage the situation, he said, "If someone violently attacks us, we will not sit back. In that case, it will be dealt with by some administrative measures and political programmes. We will deal with the opposition through politics."
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her sister Sheikh Rehana reached Tungipara at around 12:15 PM after leaving Dhaka on Saturday morning and paid their respects at Bangabandhu's mausoleum.
They also engaged in a prayer service at the site.
Later, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, alongside the members of her new cabinet, paid their respects at Bangabandhu's tomb.
The prime minister’s trip to Tungipara is her first outside the capital since she was sworn in.
Hasina is scheduled to attend a public meeting with activists at the Tungipara Upazila Awami League offices during her two-day trip to Gopalganj. She will stay overnight at her own home.
On Sunday morning, she will depart for Kotalipara. There, she will exchange greetings with party leaders and activists before returning to Dhaka that same day.