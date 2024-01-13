BNP is hatching new conspiracy, awaiting Cambodia-like sanctions, says AL’s Quader

The BNP has started a new conspiracy to try and overthrow the government, says Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader.

The road transport and bridges minister spoke to the media after the new cabinet paid its respects at the mausoleum of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Tungipara on Saturday.

"The election boycotters have not retreated yet,” Quader said. “Today they [BNP] have started a new conspiracy to try and remove this government. They are looking at their foreign friends - when will Cambodia-like sanctions be imposed on the country?”