Police arrest 2 over murder of Cumilla AL leader

The police have arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of an Awami League leader in Cumilla’s Adarsha Sadar Upazila.

The suspects were taken into custody from the border area of Panchari Upazila as they attempted to escape to India on Saturday, said Harunur Rashid, chief of Panchari Police Station.

The victim, 40-year-old Enamul Haque, was the organising secretary of a local ward unit of the ruling party.