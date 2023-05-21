Police arrest 2 over murder of Cumilla AL leader

The police have arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of an Awami League leader in Cumilla’s Adarsha Sadar Upazila.
The suspects were taken into custody from the border area of Panchari Upazila as they attempted to escape to India on Saturday, said Harunur Rashid, chief of Panchari Police Station.
The victim, 40-year-old Enamul Haque, was the organising secretary of a local ward unit of the ruling party.
Enamul was involved in a property dispute with Kazi Zahirul Islam, Zahirul’s brother Kazi Amanul Islam, and ‘Sayed’ from the same area, said Ahmed Niaz Pavel, a joint secretary general of the Sadar Upazila Awami League, citing the family. The property is related to a local madrasa and orphanage, which Enamul had established and served as its secretary.
The Kazi brothers and their associates dragged him away to an area near a mosque and slit his throat, leaving him critically injured after Jummah prayers, said Pavel.
Enamul's father Abdul Wadud filed a case on Saturday over the matter, said Kamran Hossain, Cumilla additional superintendent of police. Ten people were named in the case and five to six unidentified people were accused as well.
Kazi Nizam Uddin and Zakir Hossain were sent to court on Saturday afternoon, said Kamran. The court ordered them to be sent to jail.
The police are working to arrest the remaining suspects, Kamran said.