    বাংলা

    4 dead, 3 injured in collision between trucks in Cumilla

    A fish-laden truck ploughed into another truck parked outside a filling station in Chandina Upazila

    Cumilla Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 12 March 2024, 08:22 AM
    Updated : 12 March 2024, 08:22 AM

    Four people have died after a truck ploughed into another parked by the roadside in Cumilla's Chandina Upazila.

    Three others were injured in the collision that took place near a filling station along the Dhaka-Chattogram highway around 6:30am on Tuesday, according to Inspector Manjurul Alam Mollah, chief of the Highway Police Eliotganj Outpost.

    The dead were identified as Monir Hossain, 28, Habibur Rahman, 32, Akhtar Hossain, 35, and Rafiqul Islam, 23.

    Rafiqul was an aide to the stationery truck's driver while the others were travelling on the other vehicle.

    A Dhaka-bound truck pulled up in front of the RNR Filling Station due to a mechanical issue. Rafiqul was working beneath the parked truck to repair the problem when the fish-laden truck slammed into it from behind and overturned, said Manjurul.

    Four people were killed on the spot.

    A unit of the Fire Service, aided by the police and locals, subsequently recovered the bodies. The injured were taken to the Chandina Upazila Health Complex.

    The truck drivers fled the scene after the collision, said Manjurul. Police are initiating legal action over the incident.

    RELATED STORIES
    3 die as truck rams three-wheeler on Natore-Bogura highway
    3 die in Natore road crash
    Two others were also injured when a truck ran over a three-wheeler on the highway
    Three sentenced to death for kidnapping, murder of child in Cumilla
    3 to die for child’s murder in Cumilla
    The victim’s family and local residents have expressed their gratitude to the court for the verdict
    3 dead as truck crushes autorickshaw in Gazipur
    3 die in Gazipur road accident
    The victims were all construction workers headed to their workplace on an autorickshaw
    SSC candidate among four dead in Cumilla road crashes
    SSC candidate among 4 dead in Cumilla road crashes
    Two died after a tractor rammed an autorickshaw in Chandina and another two died when a bus ran over them in Chauddagram

    Opinion

    Flowers for solidarity
    Tasneem Hossain
    Despite a tough week, Germany is key to rearming Europe
    Peter Apps
    Europe's mild winter leaves gas stocks at record high
    John Kemp
    Quality of services in mobile telecom: Challenges and way forward
    Syed Md Samshur Rahman