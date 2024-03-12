4 dead, 3 injured in collision between trucks in Cumilla

Four people have died after a truck ploughed into another parked by the roadside in Cumilla's Chandina Upazila.

Three others were injured in the collision that took place near a filling station along the Dhaka-Chattogram highway around 6:30am on Tuesday, according to Inspector Manjurul Alam Mollah, chief of the Highway Police Eliotganj Outpost.

The dead were identified as Monir Hossain, 28, Habibur Rahman, 32, Akhtar Hossain, 35, and Rafiqul Islam, 23.