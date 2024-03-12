4 dead, 3 injured in collision between trucks in Cumilla

Four people have died after a truck ploughed into another parked by the roadside in Cumilla's Chandina Upazila.
Three others were injured in the collision that took place near a filling station along the Dhaka-Chattogram highway around 6:30am on Tuesday, according to Inspector Manjurul Alam Mollah, chief of the Highway Police Eliotganj Outpost.
The dead were identified as Monir Hossain, 28, Habibur Rahman, 32, Akhtar Hossain, 35, and Rafiqul Islam, 23.
Rafiqul was an aide to the stationery truck's driver while the others were travelling on the other vehicle.
A Dhaka-bound truck pulled up in front of the RNR Filling Station due to a mechanical issue. Rafiqul was working beneath the parked truck to repair the problem when the fish-laden truck slammed into it from behind and overturned, said Manjurul.
Four people were killed on the spot.
A unit of the Fire Service, aided by the police and locals, subsequently recovered the bodies. The injured were taken to the Chandina Upazila Health Complex.
The truck drivers fled the scene after the collision, said Manjurul. Police are initiating legal action over the incident.