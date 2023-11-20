Paddy from nearly 1 hectare of land torched in Lalmonirhat

Criminals have set fire to paddy harvested from a nearly 1 hectare piece of land in Hatibandha Upazila, Lalmonirhat.

The incident occurred in Dalalpara village of Fakirapur Union in the early hours of Monday, according to Monir Hossain, chief of Hatibandha Fire Station.

Farmer Rafiqul Islam says he has incurred losses of Tk 200,000-250,000 because of the blaze.