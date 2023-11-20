Paddy from nearly 1 hectare of land torched in Lalmonirhat

Criminals have set fire to paddy harvested from a nearly 1 hectare piece of land in Hatibandha Upazila, Lalmonirhat.
The incident occurred in Dalalpara village of Fakirapur Union in the early hours of Monday, according to Monir Hossain, chief of Hatibandha Fire Station.
Farmer Rafiqul Islam says he has incurred losses of Tk 200,000-250,000 because of the blaze.
No one was home at the time the pile of crops in his yard was set ablaze, he said.
Locals told the fire service that they saw smoke from the fire rising into the air on Monday morning and tried to extinguish it.
They called the fire service after they failed to put it out.
Shah Alam, chief of Hatibandha Police Station, said he had no information on the matter.
An investigation will be launched if the farmer files an official complaint, he added.