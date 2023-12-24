Two dead as train crushes truck in Jashore

His family says he took his own life due to humiliation following 'mental torture' and an alleged demand for 'extortion' by the police
Two people have died after a train rammed a truck on a level crossing amid heavy fog in Jashore.
The accident occurred at the Churamonkati rail crossing around 6:30 am on Sunday, according to Inspector Shahidul Islam of Jashore Railway Police.
The victims were identified as 26-year-old Parvez, the truck driver, and 28-year-old Nazmul Hasan, his assistant. They were both natives of Jhenaidah.
The truck was transporting goods to Jashore’s Chougachha when it was struck by a Khulna-bound Rocket Mail train, killing Parvez and Nazmul on the spot, said Inspector Shahidul.
Fire service and police personnel removed the truck from the road and sent the bodies to the Jashore General Hospital morgue.