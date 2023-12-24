Two dead as train crushes truck in Jashore

Two people have died after a train rammed a truck on a level crossing amid heavy fog in Jashore.

The accident occurred at the Churamonkati rail crossing around 6:30 am on Sunday, according to Inspector Shahidul Islam of Jashore Railway Police.

The victims were identified as 26-year-old Parvez, the truck driver, and 28-year-old Nazmul Hasan, his assistant. They were both natives of Jhenaidah.