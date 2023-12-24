    বাংলা

    Two dead as train crushes truck in Jashore

    The truck was passing through a level crossing amid dense fog when it collided with the Khulna-bound Rocket Mail train, say police

    Jashore Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 24 Dec 2023, 05:35 AM
    Updated : 24 Dec 2023, 05:35 AM

    Two people have died after a train rammed a truck on a level crossing amid heavy fog in Jashore.

    The accident occurred at the Churamonkati rail crossing around 6:30 am on Sunday, according to Inspector Shahidul Islam of Jashore Railway Police.

    The victims were identified as 26-year-old Parvez, the truck driver, and 28-year-old Nazmul Hasan, his assistant. They were both natives of Jhenaidah.

    The truck was transporting goods to Jashore’s Chougachha when it was struck by a Khulna-bound Rocket Mail train, killing Parvez and Nazmul on the spot, said Inspector Shahidul.

    Fire service and police personnel removed the truck from the road and sent the bodies to the Jashore General Hospital morgue.

