Security beefed up near court ahead of Tarique-Zubaida graft case verdict

Security has been heightened on the court premises ahead of the verdict in a graft case against BNP Acting Chairperson Tarique Rahman and his wife Zubaida Rahman over illicit wealth accumulation.

Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Md Asaduzzaman will announce the verdict at 3 pm on Wednesday. He fixed the date on Jul 27 after hearing the closing arguments in the case.

If found guilty, Tarique and Zubaida could face a maximum sentence of 13 years in prison, said Anti-Corruption Commission lawyer Mosharraf Hossain Kajol.

The ACC filed the case at Dhaka’s Kafrul Police Station in 2007, accusing the couple of owning Tk 48.15 million beyond their means and concealing information on their assets.