Owner of building housing Gono Odhikar Parishad office brings charges against Nur, Rashed

Mia Mashiuzzaman, the owner of Pritam-Zaman Tower, has started a case against 17 people, including the Gono Odhikar Parishad leaders Nurul Haque Nur and Md Rashed Khan for vandalising his property.

The case identified 17 named suspects and about 75 to 80 unnamed others and accused them of illegally entering an office in the building, damaging the iron gate, wooden door, and CCTV cameras, and making threats, said Paltan Police Station chief Md Salauddin. The total damages are estimated at Tk 60,000.

Nur signed a monthly rental agreement for a 2,600 square feet office on the tower's fifth floor on Mar 1, 2022, and has been using it as the central office for the Gono Odhikar Parishad since then, according to the case filed with Paltan Police Station.