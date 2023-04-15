Heatwave worsens as temperature hits 42.2 degrees Celsius

The second day of the Bangla New Year is even hotter than the first.

Chuadanga, which recorded a nationwide high of 41.7 degrees Celsius on Friday, hit 42.2 degrees Celsius on Saturday, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

The previous record high in Chuadanga was 42 degrees Celsius in 2014. Rajshahi reported the highest temperature on record in the country at 42.5 degrees Celsius in 2010.

In Dhaka, several weeks without rain culminated in temperatures of 40.2 degrees Celsius, a decade high, on Friday. It rose to 40.4 degrees on Saturday.