Heatwave worsens as temperature hits 42.2 degrees Celsius

The second day of the Bangla New Year is even hotter than the first.
Chuadanga, which recorded a nationwide high of 41.7 degrees Celsius on Friday, hit 42.2 degrees Celsius on Saturday, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.
The previous record high in Chuadanga was 42 degrees Celsius in 2014. Rajshahi reported the highest temperature on record in the country at 42.5 degrees Celsius in 2010.
In Dhaka, several weeks without rain culminated in temperatures of 40.2 degrees Celsius, a decade high, on Friday. It rose to 40.4 degrees on Saturday.
“The surge in temperatures will continue into tomorrow and will stabilise a bit for a few days before it is likely to drop slightly,” says meteorologist Shariful Newaz Kabir. “But temperatures aren’t likely to fall significantly for some time.”
The highest temperature on record for Dhaka was 42.3 degrees Celsius in April 2016. Since then, notable highs were 40.2 degrees Celsius in April 2014, and 39.6 degrees Celsius in 2009, according to meteorologist Bazlur Rashid.
Khulna, Dhaka, Faridpur, Manikganj, Rajshahi, Pabna and Patuakhali districts are experiencing a severe heatwave, according to a 24-hour weather forecast published on Saturday. A mild to moderate heatwave is sweeping over the rest of the country and may continue.
When the temperature hits 36 degrees to 38 degrees Celsius, it is considered a mild heatwave. Temperatures of 38 to 40 degrees Celsius are deemed to be a moderate heatwave.
Mercury readings of 40 to 42 degrees Celsius are categorised as a severe heatwave. Temperatures over 42 degrees constitute an extreme heatwave.
A trough of low pressure is currently lying over West Bengal and the adjoining area, as a seasonal low lies over the South Bay, according to the BMD forecast. The weather may stay dry with partly cloudy skies over the country.