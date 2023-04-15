    বাংলা

    Heatwave worsens as temperature hits 42.2 degrees Celsius

    Chuadanga hit a temperature of as much as 42.2 degrees Celsius on Saturday

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 15 April 2023, 11:43 AM
    Updated : 15 April 2023, 11:43 AM

    The second day of the Bangla New Year is even hotter than the first.

    Chuadanga, which recorded a nationwide high of 41.7 degrees Celsius on Friday, hit 42.2 degrees Celsius on Saturday, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

    The previous record high in Chuadanga was 42 degrees Celsius in 2014. Rajshahi reported the highest temperature on record in the country at 42.5 degrees Celsius in 2010.

    In Dhaka, several weeks without rain culminated in temperatures of 40.2 degrees Celsius, a decade high, on Friday. It rose to 40.4 degrees on Saturday.

    “The surge in temperatures will continue into tomorrow and will stabilise a bit for a few days before it is likely to drop slightly,” says meteorologist Shariful Newaz Kabir. “But temperatures aren’t likely to fall significantly for some time.”

    The highest temperature on record for Dhaka was 42.3 degrees Celsius in April 2016. Since then, notable highs were 40.2 degrees Celsius in April 2014, and 39.6 degrees Celsius in 2009, according to meteorologist Bazlur Rashid.

    Khulna, Dhaka, Faridpur, Manikganj, Rajshahi, Pabna and Patuakhali districts are experiencing a severe heatwave, according to a 24-hour weather forecast published on Saturday. A mild to moderate heatwave is sweeping over the rest of the country and may continue.

    When the temperature hits 36 degrees to 38 degrees Celsius, it is considered a mild heatwave. Temperatures of 38 to 40 degrees Celsius are deemed to be a moderate heatwave.

    Mercury readings of 40 to 42 degrees Celsius are categorised as a severe heatwave. Temperatures over 42 degrees constitute an extreme heatwave.

    A trough of low pressure is currently lying over West Bengal and the adjoining area, as a seasonal low lies over the South Bay, according to the BMD forecast. The weather may stay dry with partly cloudy skies over the country.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh extends metro rail services by two hours
    Metro rail services extended by 2 hours
    Passenger services will be available from 8 am to 2 pm from now
    Dhaka metro opens all nine stations along Uttara-Agargaon line
    Dhaka metro opens all nine stations
    Two stations, Shewrapara and Uttara South, became operational on Friday
    Dhaka Metro Rail expenses outpace earnings by over Tk 11m in first 3 months
    Metro rail expenses exceed income by over Tk 11m
    More than 1 million passengers have used the services since the launch on a limited scale by the end of December, 2022
    Children's joy metro ride
    Children's joy metro ride
    Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited organised a joy metro train ride for children from two orphanages to celebrate Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's birth anniversary and National Children's Day on F ...

    Opinion

    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Global diesel prices fall as economic slowdown intensifies
    John Kemp
    World Day for Physical Activity and our role
    Asaduzzaman Khan