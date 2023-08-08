Army deployed in Chattogram, Bandarban to combat floods, landslides

Bangladesh has deployed army personnel in Chattogram and Bandarban to assist the civil administration to combat the impact of floods and landslides.
Chief of Army Staff Gen Shafiuddin Ahmed issued an order on Tuesday deploying the army, the Inter-Service Public Relation (ISPR) said in a press statement.
The army will actively assist the administration in rescue work, emergency relief distribution, providing medical services, and overall management of the flood situation.
Other sections of the army are closely monitoring the flood situations in their respective areas, the statement said.
The army chief ordered the troops to continue their humanitarian service until the flood situation alleviates.
Persistent heavy rain in Chattogram and Bandarban has led to flooding in many parts of the districts, including major population centres.
Bandarban is also experiencing power outages, landslides that have cut off roads, and disruptions to communication through mobile networks and the internet.
The government has opened over 200 shelters in the district to give refuge to people whose homes have been affected.
Meanwhile, educational institutions in Chattogram city are closed on Tuesday due to the heavy rain and waterlogging. The rain has disrupted daily life in the port city for several days.
Many areas saw heavy flooding, even leading to crises in drinking water and food for those stranded amid the inundation.
The Met Office says that rain may continue across the country for another day.