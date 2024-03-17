Owner of hijacked Bangladeshi ship yet to contact Somali pirates

Kabir Group of Industries, the owner of MV Abdullah, has yet to initiate contact with the Somali pirates who hijacked the Bangladeshi-flagged ship with 23 crew members on board in the Indian Ocean six days ago.
The pirates did not demand any ransom and were changing location frequently as the Indian Navy seized another hijacked ship, Maltese flagged Ruen, Kabir Group spokesman Mizanul Islam said on Sunday.
Bangladesh established contact with the sailors and the owner talked to one of them on Saturday night, Mizanul said.
“They are holding up well despite mental strain,” he said.
The ship still had its stock of food and drinking water, and the pirates were treating the sailors well, according to him.
“The sailors still feel anxious, which is usual for hostages.”
Mizanul said Kabir Group, along with the insurer and the government, tried to contact the pirates, but the attempts failed.
An official of the company said the pirates were changing location frequently, apparently out of fears of a response by security forces. The official requested anonymity as he was not authorised to talk about the issue.
The Indian Navy on Saturday night said they seized previously hijacked ship Ruen and rescued 17 crew members. The pirates onboard the ship surrendered.
Mizanul said several media outlets were publishing “misleading” news about the sailors, wich may create pressure on them.