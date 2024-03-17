    বাংলা

    Owner of hijacked Bangladeshi ship yet to contact Somali pirates

    The pirates are changing location frequently as the Indian Navy seizes another hijacked ship

    Chattogram Bureaubdnews24.com
    Published : 17 March 2024, 02:25 PM
    Updated : 17 March 2024, 02:25 PM

    Kabir Group of Industries, the owner of MV Abdullah, has yet to initiate contact with the Somali pirates who hijacked the Bangladeshi-flagged ship with 23 crew members on board in the Indian Ocean six days ago.

    The pirates did not demand any ransom and were changing location frequently as the Indian Navy seized another hijacked ship, Maltese flagged Ruen, Kabir Group spokesman Mizanul Islam said on Sunday.

    Bangladesh established contact with the sailors and the owner talked to one of them on Saturday night, Mizanul said.

    “They are holding up well despite mental strain,” he said.

    The ship still had its stock of food and drinking water, and the pirates were treating the sailors well, according to him.

    “The sailors still feel anxious, which is usual for hostages.”

    Mizanul said Kabir Group, along with the insurer and the government, tried to contact the pirates, but the attempts failed.

    An official of the company said the pirates were changing location frequently, apparently out of fears of a response by security forces. The official requested anonymity as he was not authorised to talk about the issue.

    The Indian Navy on Saturday night said they seized previously hijacked ship Ruen and rescued 17 crew members. The pirates onboard the ship surrendered.

    Mizanul said several media outlets were publishing “misleading” news about the sailors, wich may create pressure on them.

    RELATED STORIES
    Media placing too much importance on MV Abdullah, says foreign minister
    MV Abdullah getting too much focus in media: FM
    The media focus on the hijacking of the Bangladeshi cargo ship is having a negative impact, the foreign minister says
    Bangladesh looking to previous rescues for hijacked ship MV Abdullah's safe return
    Govt drawing on past rescues for MV Abdullah’s safe return
    MV Abdullah was transporting 55,000 tonnes of coal from Mozambique to the UAE when it was hijacked by Somali pirates
    Hijacked Bangladeshi ship reaches Somali coast, shadowed by EU maritime force
    Hijacked Bangladeshi ship reaches Somali coast
    A ship from EUNAVFOR, engaged in combating piracy off the coast of East Africa, is tracking the hijacked vessel
    Families await news of MV Abdullah crew as pirates' demand remain unspecified
    Families await news of MV Abdullah crew
    The pirates have reportedly threatened to kill the hostages one by one unless a ransom is paid

    Opinion

    Flowers for solidarity
    Tasneem Hossain
    Despite a tough week, Germany is key to rearming Europe
    Peter Apps
    Europe's mild winter leaves gas stocks at record high
    John Kemp
    Quality of services in mobile telecom: Challenges and way forward
    Syed Md Samshur Rahman