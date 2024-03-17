Owner of hijacked Bangladeshi ship yet to contact Somali pirates

Kabir Group of Industries, the owner of MV Abdullah, has yet to initiate contact with the Somali pirates who hijacked the Bangladeshi-flagged ship with 23 crew members on board in the Indian Ocean six days ago.

The pirates did not demand any ransom and were changing location frequently as the Indian Navy seized another hijacked ship, Maltese flagged Ruen, Kabir Group spokesman Mizanul Islam said on Sunday.

Bangladesh established contact with the sailors and the owner talked to one of them on Saturday night, Mizanul said.