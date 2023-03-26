Khaleda Manzoor-e-Khuda, a Language Movement hero, dies at 89

Khaleda Manzoor-e-Khuda, a valiant hero of Bangladesh’s historic Language Movement in 1952, has died at 89.

She passed away at her residence in Dhaka’s Gulshan on Saturday afternoon, her daughter Shyama-e-Khuda confirmed.

Khaleda, popularly known as ‘Khaleda Fancy Khanam’, received the Ekushey Padak, Bangladesh’s second highest civilian honour, a month ago for her efforts during the Language Movement.

She was buried at the Banani graveyard on Sunday.‍