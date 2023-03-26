    বাংলা

    Khaleda Manzoor-e-Khuda, a Language Movement hero, dies at 89

    She is remembered for her tireless efforts to help those who were either beaten or shot by police at a procession in Dhaka on Feb 21, 1952

    Published : 26 March 2023, 10:21 AM
    Khaleda Manzoor-e-Khuda, a valiant hero of Bangladesh’s historic Language Movement in 1952, has died at 89.

    She passed away at her residence in Dhaka’s Gulshan on Saturday afternoon, her daughter Shyama-e-Khuda confirmed.

    Khaleda, popularly known as ‘Khaleda Fancy Khanam’, received the Ekushey Padak, Bangladesh’s second highest civilian honour, a month ago for her efforts during the Language Movement.

    She was buried at the Banani graveyard on Sunday.‍

    Khaleda was featured in some iconic photos captured during the movement.

    She left an indelible mark on the Language Movement with her tireless efforts in running a blood drive for those who were either beaten or shot by police at a procession outside Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Feb 21, 1952.

    Khaleda, who directed women's issues-centric programmes on Pakistan Radio and television in the 1950s while she was still registered as a student of Dhaka University, also established a finishing school named ‘Grihini Shilpokola Academy’.

    A permanent member of the Bangla Academy, Khaleda was awarded the ‘Lekhika Sangha’ gold medal for her contributions to fiction and non-fiction writing in 2005.

    As a philosophy alumna of Dhaka University, she endorsed and funded the award of a gold medal to students with outstanding results at the department.

