Bangladesh alerts seaports as deep depression forms over Bay

A depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjacent areas intensified into a deep depression on Wednesday morning, according to the Bangladesh Met Office.
At 6 am, it was centred about 1,550 km south of Chattogram port, 1,470 km south of Cox's Bazar port, 1,550 km south-southeast of Mongla port and 1,505 km south-southeast of Payra port.
Meteorologist Abul Kalam Mallik said that the depression is likely to intensify further and move in a north-northwesterly direction until May 11. Then, it is likely to recurve and gradually move northeastwards.
Maritime ports have been asked to hoist distant cautionary signal No. 1. All fishing boats and trawlers over the north Bay and deep sea have been advised to remain close to the coast.
The maximum sustained wind speed within 48 km of the deep depression centre was about 50 kph, rising to 60 kph in gusts and squalls. The sea will remain rough near the deep depression centre.
The depression is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm on Wednesday evening, according to India’s meteorological authorities. The cyclone is expected to cross the Bangladesh-Myanmar coast on Sunday.