Oil reserves discovered in Sylhet, says State Minister Hamid

About 35 barrels of oil were bubbling up per hour at its natural pressure, and further testing will determine the extent of the deposit, he added.



Three gas deposits were also discovered at different depths, with the largest reserve yielding 25 million cubic feet of gas flow at a flowing pressure of 3,250 psi, according to the state minister.



Simultaneous extraction from these layers could be sustained for 8-10 years, generating about Tk 85 billion in reserve fuel. If extracted at a rate of 20 million cubic feet, it could last 15 years.