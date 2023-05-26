Pakistan deputy high commissioner, family ‘unharmed’ after bus hits car in Bangladesh

The front part of the private car was damaged after a bus of Duranta Paribahan hit it around 11:15am, according to Akul Biswas, chief of Khatihata Highway Police Station.



The diplomat was driving the car as the family were on their way to Sreemangal in Moulvibazar, said Akul.



Police detained Saiful Islam, 30, the driver of the bus, the officer said.