    Pakistan deputy high commissioner, family ‘unharmed’ after bus hits car in Bangladesh

    The front part of the car was damaged in the accident on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway

    Brahmanbaria Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 26 May 2023, 02:20 PM
    Updated : 26 May 2023, 02:20 PM

    A bus has hit a car carrying the deputy high commissioner of Pakistan to Bangladesh and his family members in Brahmanbaria.


    The diplomat, Qamar Abbas Khokhar, his wife Rehena Sarwar Khokhar, daughter Huda Abbas Khokhar and son Mohammad Khokhar were “unharmed” after the accident on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway’s Rampur section in Bijoynagar on Friday, police said.

    The front part of the private car was damaged after a bus of Duranta Paribahan hit it around 11:15am, according to Akul Biswas, chief of Khatihata Highway Police Station.


    The diplomat was driving the car as the family were on their way to Sreemangal in Moulvibazar, said Akul.


    Police detained Saiful Islam, 30, the driver of the bus, the officer said.

