    বাংলা

    Chinese FM Wang YI congratulates Hasan Mahmud

    He sends a message to his new Bangladesh counterpart

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 16 Jan 2024, 02:43 PM
    Updated : 16 Jan 2024, 02:43 PM

    Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has congratulated his Bangladesh counterpart Hasan Mahmud on his assumption of the Foreign Office.

    Wang, who is also a member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of China, sent a congratulatory message to Mahmud on Monday, the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka said in a statement on Tuesday.

    China and Bangladesh are neighbours with a “long history of friendship”, Wang wrote in the message.

    “Over the past 49 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, the two countries have always respected each other, treated each other equally, and achieved mutual benefit and win-win results,” the top diplomat of China said

    “China and Bangladesh have firmly supported each other on issues that bear on each other's core interests. The China-Bangladesh relations have made significant progress.”

    The embassy said Wang expected to work with Mahmud to further implement the important consensus reached by leaders of the two countries, so as to uplift the China-Bangladesh Strategic Partnership of Cooperation “to a new height”.

    RELATED STORIES
    Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi holds a press conference, in Cairo, Egypt Jan 14, 2024.
    China urges larger-scale Gaza peace conference
    The international community should ‘listen’ carefully to the legitimate concerns in the Middle East, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says
    Bangladesh values concerns of development partners’ concerns, foreign minister says
    We value development partners’ concerns: FM
    He says the government had to withstand pressure to hold the election
    Bangladesh FM Mahmud vows to strengthen ties with East and West
    FM Mahmud vows to strengthen ties with East and West
    The former information minister says he is looking forward to confronting the challenges in his new position in the cabinet
    Hasina appoints her new cabinet with swathe of changes in portfolios
    Hasina unveils her top team
    AH Mahmood Ali is the new finance minister, while Hasan Mahmud is the new foreign minister in a swathe of changes

    Opinion

    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024