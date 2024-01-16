Chinese FM Wang YI congratulates Hasan Mahmud

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has congratulated his Bangladesh counterpart Hasan Mahmud on his assumption of the Foreign Office.
Wang, who is also a member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of China, sent a congratulatory message to Mahmud on Monday, the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka said in a statement on Tuesday.
China and Bangladesh are neighbours with a “long history of friendship”, Wang wrote in the message.
“Over the past 49 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, the two countries have always respected each other, treated each other equally, and achieved mutual benefit and win-win results,” the top diplomat of China said
“China and Bangladesh have firmly supported each other on issues that bear on each other's core interests. The China-Bangladesh relations have made significant progress.”
The embassy said Wang expected to work with Mahmud to further implement the important consensus reached by leaders of the two countries, so as to uplift the China-Bangladesh Strategic Partnership of Cooperation “to a new height”.