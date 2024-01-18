    বাংলা

    Separate road accidents kill 2 in Dhaka

    The accidents occurred in the capital's Hatirjheel and Kakrail late on Wednesday

    Published : 18 Jan 2024, 04:52 AM
    Updated : 18 Jan 2024, 04:52 AM

    An elderly man is among two people killed in separate road accidents Dhaka.

    The victims were identified as Jasidul Mia Zahid, 24, and Mokhlesur Rahman, 75. They died after being hit by a bus at Kakrail intersection.

    Motorcycle rider Zahid was critically injured when a speeding car rammed his two-wheeler in Hatirjheel's Kunipara area on Wednesday night.

    He and his friend Sourabh, 25, were subsequently taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where a doctor declared Zahid dead, according to Inspector Bachchu Mia of the hospital's police outpost. Sourabh is currently undergoing treatment at DMCH.

    The pair used to work together at an automobile workshop in Tejgaon. They were on their way home after work when they were involved in the accident, according to their colleague Osman.

    Meanwhile, pedestrian Mokhlesur died after being run over by a bus at the Kakrail intersection.

    Mokhlesur was a Supreme Court advocate, who had also been on the Anti-Corruption Commission's panel of lawyers, according to his son, Shams Ibne Rahman.

    He was waiting for a bus at the intersection when a Victor Classic Paribahan bus hit him from behind.

    He was initially taken to Kakrail Islami Bank Hospital before being transferred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where the doctor declared him dead.

    Sub-Inspector Safiz Uddin of Paltan Police Station said that the errant bus has been impounded and the driver has also been arrested. Mokhlesur's body was handed over to his family without an autopsy at their request.

