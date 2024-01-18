Separate road accidents kill 2 in Dhaka

An elderly man is among two people killed in separate road accidents Dhaka.

The victims were identified as Jasidul Mia Zahid, 24, and Mokhlesur Rahman, 75. They died after being hit by a bus at Kakrail intersection.

Motorcycle rider Zahid was critically injured when a speeding car rammed his two-wheeler in Hatirjheel's Kunipara area on Wednesday night.

He and his friend Sourabh, 25, were subsequently taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where a doctor declared Zahid dead, according to Inspector Bachchu Mia of the hospital's police outpost. Sourabh is currently undergoing treatment at DMCH.