Bangladesh logs 56 dengue cases, 1 death in a day

The number of dengue cases in Bangladesh this year has increased by 56 to 321,001 in the latest daily count.

The death toll from the mosquito-borne disease also rose by one to 1,702 in the 24 hours to Friday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

In Dhaka, hospitals admitted 14 patients in this period while the other districts recorded 42 new cases.

Of the 728 dengue patients undergoing treatment in hospitals across the country in the morning, 271 were in Dhaka and 457 outside the capital.