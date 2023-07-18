Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asked the authorities to take measures to start selling dried seasonal fruits and vegetables in Bangladesh markets, following in the footsteps of Thailand, Laos, Vietnam and the Philippines.
“If these countries can run this business, why can’t Bangladesh,” she asked her colleagues at a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council in Dhaka on Tuesday.
Many countries, including Thailand, Laos, Vietnam and the Philippines, earn millions of dollars from selling dried and bottled seasonal fruits and vegetables.
Hasina asked the food and agriculture ministers to take steps to build the required storage facilities for the development of the business, Planning Minister MA Mannan said after the meeting.
The prime minister also spoke on the concerns over the delay in the implementation of ongoing development projects due to a hike in the prices of construction materials.