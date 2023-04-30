    বাংলা

    Court sentences Salim Prodhan to jail over illegal assets, money laundering

    The ‘online casino kingpin’ got four years each on two separate charges, but can serve them concurrently

    Court Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 30 April 2023, 07:25 AM
    Updated : 30 April 2023, 07:25 AM

    A Dhaka court has jailed businessman Salim Prodhan, known for running an illegal casino business, in a case over illegal assets.

    Judge Badrul Alam sentenced Prodhan to four years each on two separate charges in the verdict delivered on Sunday.

    Prodhan was fined Tk 100,000 for the charge of owning assets beyond disclosed sources of income. Failure to pay the sum will extend his prison time by a month.

    He was fined another Tk 1 million for the charge of money laundering. Failure to pay the fine will lead to another six months of prison time.

    Both prison terms will be served concurrently.

    The time he has already spent in jail will be deducted from the sentence.

    “He has been in jail since Nov 19, 2019,” said his lawyer Shahinur Islam Oni. “As such, his prison term is over. However, he will have to spend another six months in prison because he did not pay the fine."

    RELATED STORIES
    Khaleda to stay out of jail for 6 more months as govt extends suspended sentences
    Khaleda to stay off jail for 6 more months
    The government retains the conditions for her suspended sentences in corruption cases
    Prothom Alo reporter Samsuzzaman Shams is released from Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj on Monday, Apr 3, 2023.
    Prothom Alo reporter released on bail
    The case filed by lawyer Moshiur Malek accuses the reporter of publishing and disseminating information that was “false, misleading, and defamatory to the nation”
    Prothom Alo reporter Shams sent back to Dhaka jail from Kashimpur
    Shams sent back to Dhaka jail from Kashimpur
    Samsuzzaman Shams faces two digital security cases, one filed by a Jubo League leader and the other by a lawyer, over a controversial report published by his newspaper online
    Prothom Alo reporter Shams sent to jail after court rejects bail plea
    Shams sent to jail after court rejects bail plea
    He is sent to jail in a case under the Digital Security Act

    Opinion

    Destigmatising mental health concerns
    Tasneem Hossain
    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury