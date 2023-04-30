Court sentences Salim Prodhan to jail over illegal assets, money laundering

A Dhaka court has jailed businessman Salim Prodhan, known for running an illegal casino business, in a case over illegal assets.

Judge Badrul Alam sentenced Prodhan to four years each on two separate charges in the verdict delivered on Sunday.

Prodhan was fined Tk 100,000 for the charge of owning assets beyond disclosed sources of income. Failure to pay the sum will extend his prison time by a month.