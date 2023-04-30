Court sentences Salim Prodhan to jail over illegal assets, money laundering

A Dhaka court has jailed businessman Salim Prodhan, known for running an illegal casino business, in a case over illegal assets.
Judge Badrul Alam sentenced Prodhan to four years each on two separate charges in the verdict delivered on Sunday.
Prodhan was fined Tk 100,000 for the charge of owning assets beyond disclosed sources of income. Failure to pay the sum will extend his prison time by a month.
He was fined another Tk 1 million for the charge of money laundering. Failure to pay the fine will lead to another six months of prison time.
Both prison terms will be served concurrently.
The time he has already spent in jail will be deducted from the sentence.
“He has been in jail since Nov 19, 2019,” said his lawyer Shahinur Islam Oni. “As such, his prison term is over. However, he will have to spend another six months in prison because he did not pay the fine."