Hasina says she asked Zelensky to stop war and will do the same when she meets Putin

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has once again called for an end to the Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Palestine wars.

The head of the government shared the experience of her recent visit to Germany to attend the Munich Security Conference at a press conference on Friday.

While in Munich, Hasina spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the conference about the ongoing war in his country.

“I directly asked the president of Ukraine to tell me how to stop the war. Everyone, including women, children and the youth, is suffering due to the war. So, my question was simple.”

The prime minister also added that she would ask the same thing of Russian President Vladimir Putin if she meets him.

“I will always speak my mind and ask them to put an end to the war. The rest is on them,” she said.