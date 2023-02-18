    বাংলা

    Rangs Group owner Rouf Chowdhury dies at 86

    Rouf Chowdhury was also one of the founding directors of Mediaworld Limited, the parent company of The Daily Star and one of the sponsor directors of Bank Asia

    Published : 18 Feb 2023, 10:58 AM
    A Rouf Chowdhury, founding chairman of the Rangs Group, has passed away after a prolonged illness related to old age. He was 86.

    Confirming the news, Mostafizur Rashid Bhuiyan, executive director of Rancon British Motors Ltd, a subsidiary of the Rangs Group, said Rouf died at his Gulshan residence in Dhaka on Saturday.

    Rouf is survived by his son Romo Rouf Chowdhury and two daughters, Romana Rouf Chowdhury and Sohana Rouf Chowdhury.

    Family members confirmed that he would be buried in Bikrampur, his ancestral home, on Saturday evening after funeral prayers at Gulshan Azad Mosque following Asr prayers.

    Along with Rangs, he was also the founding chairman of Sea Resources Group.

    Rouf was also one of the founding directors of Mediaworld Limited, the parent company of The Daily Star newspaper and one of the sponsor directors of Bank Asia Limited.

    After graduating from MIT’s Sloan School of Management, Rouf worked in several industries, including automobile, telecom, pharmaceuticals, petroleum and deep sea fishing.

    He was also the resident manager of two American pharmaceutical companies in Bangladesh at the beginning of his illustrious career. Rouf also worked at the Jamuna Oil Company for 15 years.

