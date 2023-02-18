Rangs Group owner Rouf Chowdhury dies at 86

A Rouf Chowdhury, founding chairman of the Rangs Group, has passed away after a prolonged illness related to old age. He was 86.

Confirming the news, Mostafizur Rashid Bhuiyan, executive director of Rancon British Motors Ltd, a subsidiary of the Rangs Group, said Rouf died at his Gulshan residence in Dhaka on Saturday.

Rouf is survived by his son Romo Rouf Chowdhury and two daughters, Romana Rouf Chowdhury and Sohana Rouf Chowdhury.