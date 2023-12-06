3 Ekushey Express buses torched in Dhaka’s Maniknagar amid BNP’s 48-hour blockade

Three Ekushey Express buses have been set on fire in the Maniknagar area of Dhaka on the first day of the BNP’s latest 48-hour blockade.
A group of people carried out the arson attack on the parked buses on Wednesday afternoon, said Borhanuddin, a transport worker who gave a single name.
The Fire Service and Civil Defence said two of the vehicles were burnt completely and the other one was partially torched.
Two units from Khilgaon Fire Station and one from Siddique Bazar Fire Station doused the fire around 5:30pm, said Anwarul Islam, a fire service spokesman.
As many as 250 vehicles and 15 structures have been set on fire across the country until Tuesday afternoon since deadly clashes with police during its rally on Oct 28 prompted the BNP to hold a series of blockades and hartals, or shutdowns.
These vehicles included 155 buses.