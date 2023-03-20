    বাংলা

    Police arrest 54 BNP activists at Banani Club

    The arrestees are accused of holding a secret meeting at the club to plan anti-state activities

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 20 March 2023, 11:42 AM
    Updated : 20 March 2023, 11:42 AM

    Police have arrested at least 54 BNP leaders and activists on charges of hatching an anti-state conspiracy at a “secret meeting” at Dhaka’s Banani Club.

    The law enforcers arrested the BNP loyalists -- all from Munshiganj’s Sirajdikhan and Sreenagar -- during a raid on the club on Monday. The suspects were taken to Banani Police Station after their arrest and moved to the DB headquarters afterwards. Police filed a case against them under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

    The arrestees include Momin Ali, the former chairman of the Sreenagar union council, Delwar Hossain, general secretary of BNP’s Sreenagar unit and Awlad Hossain, former general secretary of BNP’s Sirajdikhan unit. Momin was a BNP candidate from the Munshiganj-1 constituency in the 2018 national election.

    “They were making secret plans at the club for anti-state activities,” Banani Police Station chief Mostafizur Rahman said.

    Kamruzzaman Ratan, member secretary of BNP’s Munshiganj district wing, however, rejected the allegation brought by the Banani police chief. He said the BNP leaders followed the rules.

    “Is it possible to hold a secret meeting on anti-state propaganda at such an open venue?” he said.

    BNP leaders said Momin, a member of the Banani Club, invited others to dinner with him before leaving the country for an Umrah, an Islamic pilgrimage to Makkah. Around 50 BNP leaders and activists from Munshiganj’s Sirajdikhan and Sreenagar Upazilas joined the event.

    BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir condemned the arrest of BNP adherents, demanding their immediate release from prison.

    RELATED STORIES
    Good potato harvest but not beyond expectation
    Good potato harvest but not beyond expectation
    Farmers reaped good potato harvest this year in Munshiganj’s Sirajdikhan Upazila, but it was expected. They hoped the profit will cover all expenses including higher fertiliser costs.
    Police launch drive to arrest BNP leader Ishraque Hossain in a case over BNP rally
    Police launch drive to arrest BNP’s Ishraque
    Police raid the BNP leader’s house in Dhaka in connection with clashes ahead of a BNP rally
    Dhaka court issues arrest warrants against Tarique Rahman, wife Zubaida in graft case
    Court orders arrest of Tarique, Zubaida in graft case
    The acting BNP chairman and his wife are accused of owning Tk 48.15 million in assets beyond known sources of income
    Barrister Nazmul Huda speaks at an event. File Photo
    Ex-BNP leader Nazmul Huda dies
    His new party received the EC’s registration just three days ago

    Opinion

    Celebrating the splendour of the surrounding
    Takir Hossain
    Bank rescue buys stability at a high price
    John Foley
    Equity for equality
    Tasneem Hossain
    How safe is the online space for women and girls?
    Jenefa Jabbar