Jagannath University plans to pull out of cluster admission test

Jagannath University has planned to move out of the cluster admission test system as the teachers have demanded separate exams to evaluate candidates.

It voted to conduct a separate admission test in a special academic council meeting on Wednesday.

The university syndicate will take the final decision “soon”, said Professor Kamaluddin Ahmed, treasurer of the institution.

Prof Aynul Islam, president of Jagannath University Teachers' Association, said they demanded separate exams to maintain individuality.