Man run over and killed by train in Karwan Bazar

A man has been run over and killed by a train in Dhaka’s Karwan Bazar.
The victim was identified as 60-year-old Brajendra Chandra Mondol, a businessman in the lumber trade, police said.
Brajendra was brought to Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Friday afternoon and doctors declared him dead, said Inspector Md Bachchu Miah of the hospital’s police outpost. He was a native of Munshiganj.
Brajendra was struck by the train and critically injured in the Kolapatti area of Christianpara, opposite the DIT in Karwan Bazar, said Apurbo Hassan, chief of Tejgaon Police Station.
The accident occurred as he was going from his home in Christianpara to his workplace, the OC said.