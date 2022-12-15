College student among three dead in Tangail road crashes

Three people, including a college student, have died in separate road accidents in Tangail.
The accidents took place in Mirzapur's Dhalla-Charpara area, Sadar Upazila's Madarjani and Bhuapur's Jagatpura on Thursday.
So far, the authorities have been able to identify only one of the victims -- 20-year-old Ishraque, a college student from Jamalpur's Sharishabari.
Ishraque was travelling to Tangail on a CNG-powered autorickshaw when a truck ploughed into the vehicle in the Jagatpura area of Bhuapur, according to Faridul Islam, chief of Bhuapur Police Station. His father and two others were injured in the incident.
Ishraq was going to Tangail with his father for admission to Maulana Bhasani University of Technology, his relatives said. The injured were taken to Tangail General Hospital, said OC Faridul.
In Mirzapur's Charpara, a bus driver's aide died when the Dhaka-bound vehicle slammed into the back of an ambulance around 9 am, according to Molla Tutul, chief of Gorai Highway Police Station. The body was later taken to the police station, but the identity of the victim could not be confirmed immediately.
Meanwhile, a motorcyclist headed to Tangail town from Mirzapur died in a collision with an unidentified vehicle in Madarjani, said Molla.