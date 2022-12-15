College student among three dead in Tangail road crashes

Ishraque was travelling to Tangail on a CNG-powered autorickshaw when a truck ploughed into the vehicle in the Jagatpura area of Bhuapur, according to Faridul Islam, chief of Bhuapur Police Station. His father and two others were injured in the incident.

Ishraq was going to Tangail with his father for admission to Maulana Bhasani University of Technology, his relatives said. The injured were taken to Tangail General Hospital, said OC Faridul.