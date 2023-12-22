Two local trains in Rajshahi cancelled amid sabotage fears

Service for two trains travelling through Rajshahi has been suspended due to safety concerns amid a recent string of attacks targeting railways across Bangladesh.

Authorities directed the Uttara Express and the Ishwardi-Rahanpur commuter train to halt operations on Friday, according to Abdul Awal, an official at the Bangladesh Railway West Zone.

The Uttara Express usually departs from Rajshahi at 12:30 am, before making the return trip from Parvatipur at 3:30 am. Meanwhile, the Ishwardi-Rahanpur commuter train operates between 1 pm and 5:30 am daily.