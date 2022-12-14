    বাংলা

    Man dies as thick fog leads to pickup crash in Madaripur

    He lost control of the pickup amid dense fog and crashed into a tree on the Dhaka-Barishal highway

    Madaripur Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 14 Dec 2022, 05:58 AM
    Updated : 14 Dec 2022, 05:58 AM

    A driver has died in Madaripur after pickup van veered out of control and crashed into a roadside tree amid heavy fog.

    The accident took place near the Mostafapur Bus Stand on the Dhaka-Barishal highway around 3 am on Wednesday, according to Inspector Golam Rasul Molla of Mostafapur Highway Police Outpost.

    The driver, identified as 45-year-old Shawkat Ali Sheikh, a native of Gopalganj's Kotalipara, died instantly in the crash. Police believe he lost control of his vehicle due to the dense fog.

    The body has been sent to a local hospital for an autopsy, Inspector Golam said.

