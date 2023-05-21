Body of Bangladeshi lynched in India brought home after 9 months

Nearly nine months after he was beaten to death as a suspected ‘cattle thief,’ in the Indian border area, the body of a Bangladeshi youth in Panchagarh has been brought home.

His family received the body at the Banglabandha Immigration Checkpost in Tetulia Upazila on Saturday, said Abdul Latif Mia, chief of Panchagarh Sadar Police Station.

Members of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), Border Security Force (BSF), and public representatives were present while handing over the body. None of the BGB and BSF members gave any statement about the incident.