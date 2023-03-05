    বাংলা

    Fire destroys over 2,000 shanties at Cox’s Bazar Rohingya camp

    Police detain a young Rohingya man as they investigate if it was an act of sabotage

    Cox’s Bazar Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 5 March 2023, 04:22 PM
    Updated : 5 March 2023, 04:22 PM

    A fire has burned down more than 2,000 huts, home to thousands of Rohingya, at a refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar, officials say.

    The police have detained a young refugee man over the incident, said Mohammed Mizanur Rahman, commissioner of refugee, repatriation and relief.

    “They are investigating whether it was an act of sabotage.”

    As many as 11 Fire Service and Civil Defence units tamed the blaze nearly three hours after it broke out around 2:30pm on Sunday.

    Shamsud Douza, an additional commissioner of refugee, repatriation and relief, said the fire completely destroyed camps No. 9, 10 and 12, and blocks B, E and and D of camp No. 11.

    Ukhiya Police Station chief Sheikh Mohammad Ali said the fire left around 12,000 refugees without shelter.

    Police from the station and plainclothes officers, along with the Armed Police Battalion, were patrolling the area, he said.

    Mohammad Faruque Ahmed, a senior assistant superintendent of police at APBn, said the damaged structures included 35 mosques and Moktob, where young Muslim children are taught Arabic.

