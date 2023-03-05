Fire destroys over 2,000 shanties at Cox’s Bazar Rohingya camp

A fire has burned down more than 2,000 huts, home to thousands of Rohingya, at a refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar, officials say.

The police have detained a young refugee man over the incident, said Mohammed Mizanur Rahman, commissioner of refugee, repatriation and relief.

“They are investigating whether it was an act of sabotage.”

As many as 11 Fire Service and Civil Defence units tamed the blaze nearly three hours after it broke out around 2:30pm on Sunday.