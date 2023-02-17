Bangladesh arrests two fugitives sentenced to death for 1971 war crimes

The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested two fugitive convicts sentenced to death for crimes against such as genocide and rape during the Liberation War in Gaibandha.

The war crimes convicts are Abdul Wahed Mondol and Jasijar Rahman Khoka. Wahed was involved with the Jamaat-e-Islami during the war.

RAB-3 commander Lt Col Arif Mohiuddin Ahmed said Wahed and Jasijar had been absconding for seven years, and they moved to Dhaka in 2016.

Wahed started living in Savar and then moved from one district to another with a Tabligh Jamaat team using an alias. He used a mobile phone SIM card registered with another person’s name to contact his family. He sometimes met his family in Gaibandha.