    বাংলা

    Bangladesh arrests two fugitives sentenced to death for 1971 war crimes

    They were sentenced to death for crimes against such as genocide and rapes during the Liberation War in Gaibandha

    Senior CorrespondentReuters
    Published : 17 Feb 2023, 02:02 PM
    Updated : 17 Feb 2023, 02:02 PM

    The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested two fugitive convicts sentenced to death for crimes against such as genocide and rape during the Liberation War in Gaibandha.

    The war crimes convicts are Abdul Wahed Mondol and Jasijar Rahman Khoka. Wahed was involved with the Jamaat-e-Islami during the war.

    RAB-3 commander Lt Col Arif Mohiuddin Ahmed said Wahed and Jasijar had been absconding for seven years, and they moved to Dhaka in 2016.

    Wahed started living in Savar and then moved from one district to another with a Tabligh Jamaat team using an alias. He used a mobile phone SIM card registered with another person’s name to contact his family. He sometimes met his family in Gaibandha.

    The RAB arrested him when he visited his son at Manda in the capital’s Mugda on Thursday night.

    Jasijar was arrested in Mohammadpur. He was solvent and changed home frequently to evade arrest, said RAB official Mohiuddin.

    The International Crimes Tribunal sentenced Wahed, Jasijar and three others to death in 2019 for murders, genocide, rapes, abduction, torture, looting and arson attacks during the 1971 war.

    The three other convicts are Wahed’s father Abdul Jabbar, Ronju Mia and Montaj Ali. Jabbar and Ronju died while absconding, and Montaj is still a fugitive.

    Jabbar was a key organiser of the Razakar force in Gaibandha that collaborated with the Pakistani military during the war. His son Wahed was a member secretary of Jamaat in the northern district.

    RELATED STORIES
    Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen spoke to his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu on Wednesday.
    Bangladesh offers more help to Turkey
    In phone conversations with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, Foreign Minister Momen says Bangladesh is sending another 10,000 tents
    20 injured in ‘attack’ on Students’ Rights Council activists at DU
    20 injured in ‘attack’ on Students’ Rights Council activists
    The council members claimed that the Chhatra League attacked them at TSC
    Trinamool Congress MP asks Indian govt to clarify 'push for Adani project' in Dhaka
    Indian MP asks govt to clarify 'push for Adani project' in Dhaka
    He thinks the “patently unfair” PPA with Bangladesh might trigger a major anti-India groundswell
    The front view of Jubilation, the apartment block in Dhaka’s West Nakhalpara where Arian Alam Dipto lived before he moved to Canada in 2021.
    Dipto’s parents await son’s arrival, in a coffin
    Arian Alam Dipto, who just started classes at Toronto’s Humber College, planned to become a chartered accountant, his father says

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher