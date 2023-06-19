Bangladesh declares Jun 27 as a holiday, extending Eid vacation to 5 days

The cabinet committee believes that this will reduce the pressure on the road and the suffering of people
The government has declared Jun 27 as a holiday, extending the Eid-ul-Azha vacation by another day to ensure smooth travels for holidaymakers.
An executive order was issued to this effect in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday.
It follows the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order's proposal to advance the Eid holiday by a day for the comfort of holidaymakers travelling out of Dhaka.
Traditionally, both Eid-ul-Fitr and Eid-ul-Azha have three days of public holidays.
With Eid-ul-Azha likely to be observed on Jun 29 this year, the holiday was originally scheduled for Jun 28-30. But now, the vacation is set to stretch to five days.