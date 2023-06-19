    বাংলা

    Bangladesh declares Jun 27 as a holiday, extending Eid vacation to 5 days

    With Eid-ul-Azha likely to be observed on Jun 29, Bangladeshis will now enjoy a five-day vacation

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 19 June 2023, 07:43 AM
    Updated : 19 June 2023, 07:43 AM

    The government has declared Jun 27 as a holiday, extending the Eid-ul-Azha vacation by another day to ensure smooth travels for holidaymakers.

    An executive order was issued to this effect in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday.

    It follows the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order's proposal to advance the Eid holiday by a day for the comfort of holidaymakers travelling out of Dhaka.

    Traditionally, both Eid-ul-Fitr and Eid-ul-Azha have three days of public holidays.

    With Eid-ul-Azha likely to be observed on Jun 29 this year, the holiday was originally scheduled for Jun 28-30. But now, the vacation is set to stretch to five days.

