From US, Hasina heads for UK to attend King Charles’ coronation

Sheikh Hasina has flown off to the UK, capping her US trip, to attend the coronation of King Charles III.
A United Airlines flight with the prime minister and her entourage on board left Dulles International Airport in Washington, DC on Thursday, state-run BSS news agency reports.
Her speech writer Md Nazrul Islam told the BSS that Sheikh Rehana is accompanying the premier.
Bangladesh Ambassador to the US Muhammad Imran saw Hasina off at the airport.
The flight is expected to land at the Heathrow International Airport in London at 11:40pm local time where she will be received by Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem.
She will also attend a programme of Commonwealth leaders, an event to be organised by Cambridge University, and a civic reception in London.
During her visit to the US, the prime minister attended a programme marking 50 years of Bangladesh-World Bank partnership and several events on the sidelines that included a roundtable with US business leaders, meetings with Bank's incoming President Ajay Banga and Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva.
She arrived in the US on Apr 29, wrapping up her four-day official visit to Japan at the invitation of her Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida.
While in Japan, she witnessed the signing of eight instruments on agriculture, metro rail, industrial upgrade, ship recycling, customs matters, intellectual properties, defence cooperation, ICT and cyber security cooperation.
She met her Kishida after the signing of the deals and also handed the Friends of Liberation War Honour to four Japanese nationals for their contribution to the war in 1971.
The prime minister is scheduled to reach Dhaka from London on May 9.