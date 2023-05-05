From US, Hasina heads for UK to attend King Charles’ coronation

Sheikh Hasina has flown off to the UK, capping her US trip, to attend the coronation of King Charles III.

A United Airlines flight with the prime minister and her entourage on board left Dulles International Airport in Washington, DC on Thursday, state-run BSS news agency reports.

Her speech writer Md Nazrul Islam told the BSS that Sheikh Rehana is accompanying the premier.

Bangladesh Ambassador to the US Muhammad Imran saw Hasina off at the airport.