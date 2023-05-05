    বাংলা

    From US, Hasina heads for UK to attend King Charles’ coronation

    During her stay in London, she will also attend a programme of Commonwealth leaders

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 4 May 2023, 07:32 PM
    Updated : 4 May 2023, 07:32 PM

    Sheikh Hasina has flown off to the UK, capping her US trip, to attend the coronation of King Charles III.

    A United Airlines flight with the prime minister and her entourage on board left Dulles International Airport in Washington, DC on Thursday, state-run BSS news agency reports. 

    Her speech writer Md Nazrul Islam told the BSS that Sheikh Rehana is accompanying the premier. 

    Bangladesh Ambassador to the US Muhammad Imran saw Hasina off at the airport. 

    The flight is expected to land at the Heathrow International Airport in London at 11:40pm local time where she will be received by Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem. 

    She will also attend a programme of Commonwealth leaders, an event to be organised by Cambridge University, and a civic reception in London. 

    During her visit to the US, the prime minister attended a programme marking 50 years of Bangladesh-World Bank partnership and several events on the sidelines that included a roundtable with US business leaders, meetings with Bank's incoming President Ajay Banga and Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva. 

    She arrived in the US on Apr 29, wrapping up her four-day official visit to Japan at the invitation of her Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida. 

    While in Japan, she witnessed the signing of eight instruments on agriculture, metro rail, industrial upgrade, ship recycling, customs matters, intellectual properties, defence cooperation, ICT and cyber security cooperation. 

    She met her Kishida after the signing of the deals and also handed the Friends of Liberation War Honour to four Japanese nationals for their contribution to the war in 1971. 

    The prime minister is scheduled to reach Dhaka from London on May 9.

    RELATED STORIES
    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and World Bank Group President David Malpass inaugurate a photo exhibition showing the impacts of the 50-year partnership between Bangladesh and the World Bank. Photo: World Bank 
    Bangladesh never fell into 'debt trap': Hasina
    She calls on the World Bank and other global development partners to continue investing in her country
    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina speaks with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva at the Ritz-Carlton hotel on Saturday, Apr 29, 2023.
    Bangladesh took IMF loan to create ‘breathing space’: Hasina
    The prime minister made the remarks when an IMF delegation met her on Saturday, according to the foreign minister
    Muhammad Imran, Bangladesh ambassador to the US, welcomes Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina after she arrives in Washington, DC on Saturday, Apr 29, 2023. Photo: BSS
    PM Hasina arrives in Washington
    The prime minister will attend an event marking the 50-year partnership between Bangladesh and the World Bank
    Modi wishes for peace and harmony in Eid message to Hasina
    Modi wishes for harmony in Eid message to Hasina
    Eid-ul-Fitr makes the people of the world, along with the Muslims, realise the values of unity and brotherhood, the Indian PM says

    Opinion

    Destigmatising mental health concerns
    Tasneem Hossain
    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury