Frustration over unhygienic conditions as diarrhoea patients crowd Sherpur hospital amid scorching heat

A heatwave is sweeping over the border district of Sherpur. Public life has grown miserable due to the baking sun and unbearable temperatures. At the same time, heat-related diseases have become more prevalent in the district.

The patients suffering from various diseases such as fever, diarrhoea, pneumonia, typhoid and heat stroke are crowding hospitals. However, most of the patients admitted to the Sherpur 250 bed District Sadar Hospital with heat-related diseases are suffering from diarrhoea.

“The number of patients with diarrhoea and other heat-related diseases has begun to rise at the hospital. Many patients are crowding the outdoor department and among them, an average of 20 people are getting admitted to the hospital daily with diarrhoea,” said Khairul Kabir Suman, resident surgeon of the hospital.

“The diarrhoea ward of the hospital serves on average 40 to 45 patients every day. A total of 42 patients were receiving treatment in the ward on Saturday. This is a little higher than usual.”

Many patients were found lying on the floor due to a lack of sufficient beds in the hospital.

Children and elderly people were the most common patients of heat-related diseases. Most of the hospitalised are children, Suman said.