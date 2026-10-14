Government revises newspaper ad rates based on circulation, publication location

The government has set new rates for state advertisements in newspapers, based on circulation and place of publication.

Dailies published from Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet, other divisional cities, district towns and elsewhere now have separate rates.

Rates for newspapers and periodicals published at intervals from half-weekly to quarterly have also been reset, according to a circular the information ministry issued on Tuesday.

Under the new rates, the advertisement charge will rise as circulation grows, but each category has a ceiling.

For dailies published from Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet with a circulation of 6,000 to 7,000 copies, the rate will be Tk 450.

The rate will go up by Tk 7 for every 1,000 copies between 7,001 and 30,000. It will rise by Tk 6 per 1,000 between 30,001 and 50,000, and by Tk 5 per 1,000 between 50,001 and 90,000.

For circulation of 90,001 or more, the rate will increase by Tk 4 per 1,000 copies. The ceiling for this category has been fixed at Tk 1,100.

For dailies from other divisional cities, a circulation of 4,000 to 5,000 copies will fetch Tk 420.

The rate will rise by Tk 6 per 1,000 copies between 5,001 and 30,000, by Tk 5 between 30,001 and 50,000, and by Tk 4 for 50,001 or more. The ceiling for this category is Tk 850.

For dailies published from district towns and other places, a circulation of 3,000 to 4,000 copies will earn Tk 400.

The rate will go up by Tk 6 per 1,000 copies between 4,001 and 30,000, and by Tk 5 for 30,001 or more. The ceiling for these newspapers is Tk 800.

State advertisement rates have also been revised for half-weekly, weekly, fortnightly, monthly and quarterly newspapers and periodicals published from Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet.

The government has likewise set new rates for such publications from district towns and other areas.