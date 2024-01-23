3 die as truck crashes into pickup in Mymensingh

Three people have died after a truck carrying potatoes crashed head-on into a pickup truck carrying sugar in Mymensingh’s Tarakanda Upazila.

The accident occurred on the Mymensingh-Sherpur highway near the Tarakanda Upazila Health Complex, according to Md Wajed Ali, chief of the local police station.

The front sections of both freight vehicles were heavily damaged in the crash and the pickup driver was killed on the spot, said OC Ali.

Two others injured in the accident were taken to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

The names of the dead have yet to be confirmed, Ali said.