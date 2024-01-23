    বাংলা

    3 die as truck crashes into pickup in Mymensingh

    The two freight vehicles collided head-on in Tarakanda Upazila

    Mymensingh Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 23 Jan 2024, 06:31 AM
    Updated : 23 Jan 2024, 06:31 AM

    Three people have died after a truck carrying potatoes crashed head-on into a pickup truck carrying sugar in Mymensingh’s Tarakanda Upazila.

    The accident occurred on the Mymensingh-Sherpur highway near the Tarakanda Upazila Health Complex, according to Md Wajed Ali, chief of the local police station.

    The front sections of both freight vehicles were heavily damaged in the crash and the pickup driver was killed on the spot, said OC Ali.

    Two others injured in the accident were taken to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

    The names of the dead have yet to be confirmed, Ali said.

    RELATED STORIES
    2 dead, 10 injured as bus collides with truck in Gopalganj
    2 die, 10 hurt in Gopalganj road crash
    The head-on collision between a Satkhira-bound Gopalganj Express bus and a truck occurred on the Dhaka-Khulna highway
    Four of a family electrocuted in Mymensingh
    4 of a family electrocuted in Mymensingh
    The victims are an autorickshaw driver, his mother and two daughters
    Four dead as tourist bus collides with pickup van in Cox’s Bazar
    4 die as bus collides with pickup van in Cox’s Bazar
    The victims were all labourers travelling on the pickup van
    4 dead as train rams truck in Mymensingh, rail service suspended
    4 die as train rams truck in Mymensingh
    Rail service on the Mymensingh-Jaria and Mymensingh-Netrokona routes has been suspended

    Opinion

    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024