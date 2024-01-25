Driver of IUBAT student Himel involved in his kidnapping, RAB says

The Rapid Action Battalion or RAB has rescued Hasibur Rahman Himel, a student of Uttara’s IUBAT, about a month after he was kidnapped.
Himel's driver Samidul Islam gave information to the kidnappers that suggested a huge ransom could be obtained if Himel was kidnapped, the elite force said in a statement.
The kidnappers took Himel to the Meghalaya Hill Tracts on Dec 26 through the border area of Sherpur and demanded Tk 20 million in ransom from his family.
Later they agreed to release Himel for Tk 3 million after bargaining, according to RAB.
Himel is a fourth-year student of the Mechanical Engineering department at IUBAT. RAB rescued him from Sunamganj’s Tahirpur area on Wednesday night.
Commander Khandaker Al Moin, the RAB spokesperson, at a media briefing in Kawran Bazar on Thursday provided details of the kidnapping incident.
He said Himel was kidnapped on Dec 26 around 9:30am as he was heading to Sherpur for business purposes. His phone was switched off.
As Himel was missing, his mother, Tahura Binte Haque, filed a general diary at the police station in western Uttara.
RAB said a person called Himel's mother on WhatsApp and informed her about the kidnapping and demanded a ransom of Tk 20 million.
The kidnappers also sent Himel’s parents footage of brutal torture. Tahura then filed a case of kidnapping at Uttara Police Station while she also sought RAB's assistance to rescue her missing son.
Based on information from Himel’s mother, the intelligence wing of RAB headquarters, RAB-1, RAB-9 and RAB-14 raided the Tahirpur area of Sunamganj and rescued Himel.
They also arrested the leaders of the kidnapping ring Abdul Malek 35, and Samidul Islam 30.