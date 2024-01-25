Driver of IUBAT student Himel involved in his kidnapping, RAB says

The Rapid Action Battalion or RAB has rescued Hasibur Rahman Himel, a student of Uttara’s IUBAT, about a month after he was kidnapped.

Himel's driver Samidul Islam gave information to the kidnappers that suggested a huge ransom could be obtained if Himel was kidnapped, the elite force said in a statement.

The kidnappers took Himel to the Meghalaya Hill Tracts on Dec 26 through the border area of Sherpur and demanded Tk 20 million in ransom from his family.

Later they agreed to release Himel for Tk 3 million after bargaining, according to RAB.

Himel is a fourth-year student of the Mechanical Engineering department at IUBAT. RAB rescued him from Sunamganj’s Tahirpur area on Wednesday night.

Commander Khandaker Al Moin, the RAB spokesperson, at a media briefing in Kawran Bazar on Thursday provided details of the kidnapping incident.