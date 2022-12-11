Court jails 10 men in a case tied to Hall-Mark embezzlement

A court in Dhaka has jailed 10 people, including six former officials of state-owned Sonali Bank, for varying terms over the embezzlement of Tk 52 million in a case tied to the notorious Hall-Mark Group scam.

Of them, nine convicts will serve 17 years in prison.

Judge Md Iqbal Hossain awarded a reduced jail time of eight years to Sheikh Altaf Hossain, a former deputy general manager of the bank, taking his partial paralysis into account.

All 10 convicts have been fined as well.