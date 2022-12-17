Burnt bodies of couple found in Gazipur house

Police have recovered the burnt bodies of a couple from a house in Gazipur.
The couple were found dead in their house in the Sikdar neighbourhood area in the Konabari Thana, said KM Ashraf Uddin, chief of the local police station.
The victims have been identified as Sufian Rahman, 40, and his wife Nasrin Akter, 36.
Sufian was a construction worker at a contracting firm while Nasrin was a garment worker.
The police chief said the couple had been living as tenants on the ground floor of a six-storey building in the area. The two had an altercation over domestic matters on Friday afternoon. Sufian also spoke to one of his relatives about the matter around 11:30 pm.
The locals and the gatekeeper of the building spotted smoke coming out of the couple’s flat early on Saturday. They reported the fire at the local police station after receiving no response from the couple inside.
The law enforcers found Nasrin’s body on the bed and her husband’s body on the floor after entering the house, Ashraf said.
Smoke was billowing from the house at that time. The bed and other furniture in the house were damaged by the fire. Law enforcers were not immediately able to identify the cause of the fire, the police official added.
Efforts are underway to decide whether the incident was suicide or an act of arson.