    বাংলা

    Burnt bodies of couple found in Gazipur house

    The woman was found dead on the bed and her husband’s body was on the floor, police say

    Gazipur Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 17 Dec 2022, 06:47 AM
    Updated : 17 Dec 2022, 06:47 AM

    Police have recovered the burnt bodies of a couple from a house in Gazipur.

    The couple were found dead in their house in the Sikdar neighbourhood area in the Konabari Thana, said KM Ashraf Uddin, chief of the local police station.

    The victims have been identified as Sufian Rahman, 40, and his wife Nasrin Akter, 36.

    Sufian was a construction worker at a contracting firm while Nasrin was a garment worker.

    The police chief said the couple had been living as tenants on the ground floor of a six-storey building in the area. The two had an altercation over domestic matters on Friday afternoon. Sufian also spoke to one of his relatives about the matter around 11:30 pm.

    The locals and the gatekeeper of the building spotted smoke coming out of the couple’s flat early on Saturday. They reported the fire at the local police station after receiving no response from the couple inside.

    The law enforcers found Nasrin’s body on the bed and her husband’s body on the floor after entering the house, Ashraf said.

    Smoke was billowing from the house at that time. The bed and other furniture in the house were damaged by the fire. Law enforcers were not immediately able to identify the cause of the fire, the police official added.

    Efforts are underway to decide whether the incident was suicide or an act of arson.

    RELATED STORIES
    Man dies trying to save father who was tying national national flag to pole
    Man dies trying to save electrocuted father
    The father slipped and fell on a live electric wire while tying the national flag to a pole on Victory Day
    Hamid, Hasina attend a vibrant military parade to celebrate Victory Day
    Vibrant military parade marks Victory Day
    Bangladesh is commemorating the 51st anniversary of the nation's victory in the Liberation War
    Bangladesh begins Victory Day celebrations
    Nation begins Victory Day celebrations
    President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina placed wreaths at the National Memorial in tribute to valiant freedom fighters
    Bangladesh celebrating 51 years of war victory over Pakistan
    Nation celebrating 51 years of war victory
    Remembering the martyrs of 1971, Bangladesh vows to march forward on the path to prosperity

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher