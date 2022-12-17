Burnt bodies of couple found in Gazipur house

Sufian was a construction worker at a contracting firm while Nasrin was a garment worker.

The police chief said the couple had been living as tenants on the ground floor of a six-storey building in the area. The two had an altercation over domestic matters on Friday afternoon. Sufian also spoke to one of his relatives about the matter around 11:30 pm.

The locals and the gatekeeper of the building spotted smoke coming out of the couple’s flat early on Saturday. They reported the fire at the local police station after receiving no response from the couple inside.

The law enforcers found Nasrin’s body on the bed and her husband’s body on the floor after entering the house, Ashraf said.