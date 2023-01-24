Four injured in Moghbazar grocery store explosion

A 'drum' explosion in Dhaka’s Moghbazar has left four people injured.

The blast occurred outside a grocery store in the Wireless Railgate area around 10 am on Tuesday, according to police.

The drum, owned by the grocery store situated next to a drug store, was kept on the road. It exploded when Hasibur, an aide at the grocery store, tried to remove it. Three pedestrians, along with Hasibur, were injured in the blast.