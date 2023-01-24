    বাংলা

    Four injured in Moghbazar grocery store explosion

    A drum placed on a road next to a grocery store in the Wireless Railgate area exploded when a shop aide went to remove it

    Published : 24 Jan 2023, 07:33 AM
    A 'drum' explosion in Dhaka’s Moghbazar has left four people injured.

    The blast occurred outside a grocery store in the Wireless Railgate area around 10 am on Tuesday, according to police.

    The drum, owned by the grocery store situated next to a drug store, was kept on the road. It exploded when Hasibur, an aide at the grocery store, tried to remove it. Three pedestrians, along with Hasibur, were injured in the blast.

    They were subsequently taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where they received first aid and left, said Bachchu Mia, an inspector at the hospital's Police Outpost.

    One of the victims, 35-year-old Saiful who identified himself as an engineer, sustained wounds to his chest.

    The authorities have launched a probe to determine the cause of the explosion, Bachchu Mia added.

