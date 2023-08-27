Child domestic worker found dead at Central Road flat in Dhaka

Police have recovered the body of a domestic worker aged about 9 from a flat in Dhaka’s Kalabagan.
The child's employer, identified with a single name as Sathi, has fled the house on Central Road with her 3-year old daughter, according to police.
Refatul Islam, an assistant commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said they acted on a tip-off and searched the house on Saturday afternoon.
“We went to each floor of the building, asking residents if they needed help. One apartment didn't answer the door, so we had to break in and discover the child's body in a small room,” said Refatul.
Foam on the child’s mouth suggests it might have been suffocated with a pillow, he said.
Sathi had been separated from her husband for around three years, according to the police officer.
The CCTV camera footage of the building indicated that the woman left with her child on Friday night, he said.