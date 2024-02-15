Derailment halts train operations on Jamalpur-Mymensingh route for four hours

Train operations have resumed on the Jamalpur-Mymensingh route four hours after three carriages of a local train derailed.
The derailed carriages of a Mymensingh-bound passenger train were recovered around 3:30 pm on Thursday, said Jamalpur Junction Railway Station Master Sheikh Uzzal Mahmud.
Normal service resumed after a relief train from Mymensingh recovered the derailed carriages, he added.
Earlier on Thursday morning, three compartments of local train No. 256 from Dewanganj veered off the tracks while crossing Piyarpur Railway Station in Jamalpur.
The incident occurred when the train was switching to the main line from the loop line. However, no casualties were reported in the incident, said Piyarpur Railway Station Master Abdul Momin.
The train involved in the accident operates from Jamalpur’s Dewanganj station to Mymensingh, he added.