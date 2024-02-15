    বাংলা

    Derailment halts train operations on Jamalpur-Mymensingh route for four hours

    The service was halted after three carriages of a local train derailed while crossing Piyarpur Railway Station in Jamalpur

    Jamalpur Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 15 Feb 2024, 11:22 AM
    Updated : 15 Feb 2024, 11:22 AM

    Train operations have resumed on the Jamalpur-Mymensingh route four hours after three carriages of a local train derailed.

    The derailed carriages of a Mymensingh-bound passenger train were recovered around 3:30 pm on Thursday, said Jamalpur Junction Railway Station Master Sheikh Uzzal Mahmud.

    Normal service resumed after a relief train from Mymensingh recovered the derailed carriages, he added.

    Earlier on Thursday morning, three compartments of local train No. 256 from Dewanganj veered off the tracks while crossing Piyarpur Railway Station in Jamalpur.

    The incident occurred when the train was switching to the main line from the loop line. However, no casualties were reported in the incident, said Piyarpur Railway Station Master Abdul Momin.

    The train involved in the accident operates from Jamalpur’s Dewanganj station to Mymensingh, he added.

    RELATED STORIES
    Children's Hour at Ekushey Book Fair
    Children's Hour at Ekushey Book Fair
    Children accompanied by their parents explored the Ekushey Book Fair in a festive mood during Children's Hour, visiting various stalls to purchase their favourite books on Friday, Feb 9, 2024.
    First Children's Hour at Ekushey Book Fair
    First Children's Hour at Ekushey Book Fair
    During the inaugural Children's Hour of this year's Ekushey Book Fair, kids, accompanied by their parents, explored the event with excitement. They roamed from stall to stall, picking out and purchasi ...
    Dhaka metro rail service disrupted after cable falls on power line
    Metro rail service disrupted after cable falls on power line
    Train operations on the Uttara to Motijheel was suspended for around 15 minutes
    Commuters jostle each other to ride packed metro trains for faster Uttara-Motijheel trip
    Commuters brave crowds to get on metro rail
    Passengers say they are happy to save time even by paying extra and bear the suffering of travelling in fully occupied trains

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps