Derailment halts train operations on Jamalpur-Mymensingh route for four hours

Train operations have resumed on the Jamalpur-Mymensingh route four hours after three carriages of a local train derailed.

The derailed carriages of a Mymensingh-bound passenger train were recovered around 3:30 pm on Thursday, said Jamalpur Junction Railway Station Master Sheikh Uzzal Mahmud.

Normal service resumed after a relief train from Mymensingh recovered the derailed carriages, he added.