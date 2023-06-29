4-year-old child among 4 dead as pickup crashes into truck in Sirajganj

Four people, including a child, have died after a cattle-laden pickup truck crashed into a mango freight truck in Sirajganj’s Ullapara.

Two others were injured in the accident and three cows on the pickup were also killed.

The accident occurred on the Hatikumrul-Bonpara Highway in the Pukurpar area of Ramkrishnapur Union on Thursday morning, according to SM Badrul Kabir, hief of the Hatikumrul Highway Police Station.

The dead have been identified as Sujon, 32, Rabbi, 26, Rana, 30, and Ayan, 4.