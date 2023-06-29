4-year-old child among 4 dead as pickup crashes into truck in Sirajganj

Four people, including a child, have died after a cattle-laden pickup truck crashed into a mango freight truck in Sirajganj’s Ullapara.
Two others were injured in the accident and three cows on the pickup were also killed.
The accident occurred on the Hatikumrul-Bonpara Highway in the Pukurpar area of Ramkrishnapur Union on Thursday morning, according to SM Badrul Kabir, hief of the Hatikumrul Highway Police Station.
The dead have been identified as Sujon, 32, Rabbi, 26, Rana, 30, and Ayan, 4.
Ayan’s parents, Shariful Islam and Shapla Khatun, were also injured in the accident.
The cattle-laden pickup was headed to Natore’s Bonpara, while the mango freight truck was going from Rajshahi to Hatikumrul, OC Kabir said. The two crashed head-on, killing four people and injuring two on the spot. The victims were heading home on the cattle-laden pickup.
The injured have been sent to Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital in Sirajganj for treatment.
The dead bodies and the vehicles were recovered by law enforcers and taken to the police station, but the driver of the truck and his assistant have fled, OC Kabir said.