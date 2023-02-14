Mayor Atiqul’s banana tree campaign to block blackwater sees little progress

Dhaka North City Corporation workers blocked an illegal blackwater line of BTA Tower in Dhaka’s Banani in January by using banana trees, a technique ordered by Mayor Atiqul Islam. The building has no problem with the blocked pipe after a month has passed.

It has a separate illegal line for blackwater to flow out with the other one still blocked, said Rasel, a security guard who identified himself with a single name.

The same technique was used on house No. 16 on road No. 18 in the area, but its caretaker Shah Jahan said they removed the banana tree a day after the city corporation worker blocked the line.

Some others contacted for the article claimed their buildings had a legal connection or septic tanks. Still, city corporation workers pointed out that the buildings need a proper blackwater management system.