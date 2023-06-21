No patient was admitted under Sangjukta’s supervision, says Central Hospital

The authorities of Central Hospital in Dhaka have said that Mahbuba Rahman Ankhi was not admitted under the supervision of Dr Sangjukta Saha and accused the physician of not informing the hospital about her overseas travel.

Ankhi, a 25-year-old Eden College student from Cumilla, passed away at the capital's LabAid Hospital on Sunday. She went to Central Hospital with hopes of having a normal delivery on Jun 9 after watching videos posted on social media by Dr Sangjukta.

Ankhi was reportedly admitted to Central Hospital for treatment under Dr Sangjukta's supervision, but the gynaecologist said she was abroad at the time. She also alleged the hospital authority did not inform her about Ankhi's admission.