No patient was admitted under Sangjukta’s supervision, says Central Hospital

The authorities of Central Hospital in Dhaka have said that Mahbuba Rahman Ankhi was not admitted under the supervision of Dr Sangjukta Saha and accused the physician of not informing the hospital about her overseas travel.
Ankhi, a 25-year-old Eden College student from Cumilla, passed away at the capital's LabAid Hospital on Sunday. She went to Central Hospital with hopes of having a normal delivery on Jun 9 after watching videos posted on social media by Dr Sangjukta.
Ankhi was reportedly admitted to Central Hospital for treatment under Dr Sangjukta's supervision, but the gynaecologist said she was abroad at the time. She also alleged the hospital authority did not inform her about Ankhi's admission.
Dr Muna and Dr Shahazadi were apprehended in connection with a case filed over the infant's death. They were taken to court by police following their arrests.
The hospital authorities acknowledged that there was neglect of duty on the part of doctors treating Ankhi at a media briefing on Monday.
Sangjukta denied any responsibility for the botched delivery that led to the deaths of Ankhi and her newborn at a media briefing at her Dhaka residence on Tuesday.
“Why did the hospital admit a patient under the supervision of a person who was not in the country? Who is responsible for that? If I don't perform the operation, why did they admit her under my name? It’s definitely an illegal act.”
The Central Hospital was scheduled to hold a media briefing in response to Sangjukta’s complaints on Wednesday but the event was postponed afterwards.
"The briefing has been suspended as the probe committee sought more time to submit its report. We will inform the media once the report is submitted,” said Mamunur Rashid, manager of Central Hospital.
"The authorities have not spoken against Sangjukta’s complaints but the hospital has evidence about the number of patients attended by her every day and how much money she received. We would provide all documents to the media."