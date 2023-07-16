Students must prime themselves to lead ‘Smart Bangladesh’ transition, says Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged students to prepare themselves to be the drivers of the country's transformation into ‘Smart Bangladesh’.
“Students should be attentive to their studies. They must prepare themselves to be a part of a skilled workforce with technological knowledge during the upcoming fourth industrial revolution,” the prime minister said.
The premier was addressing an event for principals of colleges affiliated with the National University and a presentation of scholarships at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre on Sunday.
The government has already developed 100 industrial zones to create more jobs, according to the prime minister. These require skilled workers who can serve in a range of posts, from directors to labourers, she said.
Hasina also highlighted the global demand for a skilled workforce.
”I hope that students will prepare themselves with proper education to become leaders of a smart, developed, prosperous Bangladesh that is free from poverty and hunger by 2041 in line with the Father of the Nation's vision."
Reminding students about their duties to the nation, Hasina said they must love the country and its people. “The more people in the country have a better life, the more your life will be better. Let’s come forward to propel the country towards development and prosperity.”
Bangladesh has also set up 39 high-tech parks, computer and incubation centres to train workers. "We have created opportunities to learn about nanotechnology and artificial intelligence.”
Hasina also urged teachers to properly educate students to help them become good citizens. “The new generation will lead the country in future. We don’t have much time left as we've grown old. Even then, we’ll continue to work to bring positive changes to the lives of the people as long."
The prime minister handed out scholarships to 10 meritorious students from lower-income backgrounds and with special needs.
The government provided scholarships worth Tk 60 million to 11,285 students from lower-income families and 1,109 students with special needs.
The prime minister also inaugurated the ICT masterplan and other development projects under the National University at the event.