Students must prime themselves to lead ‘Smart Bangladesh’ transition, says Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged students to prepare themselves to be the drivers of the country's transformation into ‘Smart Bangladesh’.

“Students should be attentive to their studies. They must prepare themselves to be a part of a skilled workforce with technological knowledge during the upcoming fourth industrial revolution,” the prime minister said.

The premier was addressing an event for principals of colleges affiliated with the National University and a presentation of scholarships at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre on Sunday.

The government has already developed 100 industrial zones to create more jobs, according to the prime minister. These require skilled workers who can serve in a range of posts, from directors to labourers, she said.