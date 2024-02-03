Coast Guard remains alert over ongoing tension in Myanmar, says newly-appointed DG

The Bangladesh Coast Guard is maintaining its vigilance along the border amid the ongoing tension in Myanmar, said the security force’s newly appointed Director General Rear Admiral Mir Ershad Ali.
“Coast Guard personnel have remained alert during the ongoing tension in Myanmar. The patrols, number of personnel, and various equipment have been beefed up at the eastern side of the border,” he said after offering his tribute at the mausoleum of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Gopalganj’s Tungipara on Saturday.
"We (the Coast Guard) are constantly monitoring the issue. We are determined not to compromise our maritime security."
In response to a question on the infiltration of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, the Coast Guard director general said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gave them shelter due to her humanitarian concerns, but the security force does not want to allow any further infiltration as per the premier’s instructions.
“We need to solve the main problem. We don’t believe Rohingya coming in or going out is no longer a solution to this crisis. We want a permanent solution from Myanmar.”
Ershad also offered prayers for the salvation of Bangabandhu and the martyred family members of the Father of the Nation assassinated on Aug 15.