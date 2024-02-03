Coast Guard remains alert over ongoing tension in Myanmar, says newly-appointed DG

The Bangladesh Coast Guard is maintaining its vigilance along the border amid the ongoing tension in Myanmar, said the security force’s newly appointed Director General Rear Admiral Mir Ershad Ali.

“Coast Guard personnel have remained alert during the ongoing tension in Myanmar. The patrols, number of personnel, and various equipment have been beefed up at the eastern side of the border,” he said after offering his tribute at the mausoleum of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Gopalganj’s Tungipara on Saturday.

"We (the Coast Guard) are constantly monitoring the issue. We are determined not to compromise our maritime security."